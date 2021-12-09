Pegah Mix Nut Baklava Recalled For Undeclared Cashews

by

Pegah Mix Nut Baklava is being recalled in Canada because it may contain cashews, or one kind of tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Persia Food Products Inc.

The recalled product is Pegah Mix Nut Baklava that is packaged in 450 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 77566 98138 4. All codes where cashew is not declared on the product label are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to cashews, which are a kind of tree nut, do not eat it. You can throw the baklava away in a sealed package in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Typical symptoms experienced by people who are allergic to cashews include itchy mouth and throat, itchy eyes, and itchy skin; difficulty swallowing; a runny nose or nasal congestion; stomach cramps and pain, nausea, or diarrhea; and shortness of breath or anaphylaxis, which is a sudden drop in blood pressure and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor as soon as possible.