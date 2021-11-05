Pier-C Produce White Onions Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Pier-C Produce White Onions, packaged in 2 pound bags, is being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The onions are a product of Mexico. and were supplied by Keeler Family farms. This recall does not affect any other items in the Pier-C Produce product catalogue. And no illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Pier-C Produce of Leamington, Ontario, Canada.

The recalled product was delivered to a single retailer, which was not named, in the state of Florida between August 17, 2021 and August 23, 2021. And the onions were delivered to a single wholesaler, who was not named, between August 9, 2021 and August 24, 2021.

The onions are packaged in 2 pound mesh bags and are labeled Product of Mexico. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 33383 60051 2. And the brand name, Pier-C Product, is also on the label.

On October 22, 2021, Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico voluntarily recalled onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico in connection to a huge multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 808 people.

Check to see if you have these recalled onions in your pantry. If you did purchase them, do not use them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first. The potential for cross-contamination between these onions, other produce, and kitchen surfaces is too great. You can throw the onions away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you aren’t sure whether or not onions you have in your home are from Mexico, you can check with your grocer. If your grocer doesn’t know, throw them away. Clean your pantry and any items that may have come into contact with the onions. And wash your hands with soap and water after handling these onions.

If you ate these onions, and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor.