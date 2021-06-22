Prairie Wolf Distillery Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Packaging Issue

by

Prairie Wolf Distillery of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is voluntarily recalling all lots of Prairie Wolf Distillery hand sanitizer in two sizes (16.9 ounce and 20 ounce) because the containers resemble water bottles, so the product poses a risk of ingestion. No reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this problem. This recall does not affect any other hand sanitizers from Prairie Wolf Distillery.

Drinking hand sanitizer could result in alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of this condition include lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness, and coma, which can be fatal. Alcohol can also interact with many drugs that can cause serious adverse effects.

This recalled product is Prairie Wolf Distillery Hand Sanitizer that is packaged in 16.9 fluid ounce and 20 fluid ounce containers. The product is intended to be applied topically to help reduce bacteria on the hands when soap and water are not available. The UPC number on the 16.9 ounce product is 6000331899, and the UPC number on the 20 ounce product is 6000365984. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The products were sold from a temporary retail location at 111 East Oklahoma Avenue in Guthrie, Oklahoma. And they was available on the manufacturers website, but only for limited sales. Prairie Wolf Spirits also donated the products from its Guthrie Warehouse.

If you purchased or have these products, stop using them. Return the product to Prairie Wolf Spirits Distillery, or you can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid.

If you have experienced adverse reactions with this product, you can report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, either online or through regular mail.