Public Health Alert For Italian Recipe Snack Tray Breadsticks

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for ready to eat breadsticks, meat and cheese products that have been recalled by the producer, Jag Specialty Foods. The Italian Recipe Snack Tray breadsticks may have commingled with sesame breadsticks and sesame seeds and sesame is not declared on the product label as required by law. Sesame was declared a major food allergen in June 2021.

USDA is issuing this public health alert out of caution to make sure consumers know the product should not be consumed if they are allergic to sesame.

The recalled products were produced on September 2, 2021. The recalled items are:

3-ounce plastic packages containing “ITALIAN RECIPE SNACK TRAY Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese & Breadsticks” with the sell-by date 12/30/2021 and lot number “897.”

3-ounce plastic packages containing “ITALIAN RECIPE SNACK TRAY Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese & Breadsticks” with the sell-by date 12/30/2021 and lot number “897.”

The products bear establishment number “EST. 54” that is printed on the top right side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

The problem was discovered when Daniele International observed that breadsticks received from Jag Specialty Foods that do not contain sesame were commingled with sesame breadsticks and sesame seeds. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions due to the consumption of these products.

If you bought either of these items and are allergic to or sensitive to sesame, do not eat them. You can throw the trays away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place where you bought them for a full refund.