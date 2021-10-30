Public Health Alert Issued For Citterio Salame Stick Products

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Citterio Salame Stick products that are linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 21 people in eight states. A recall was not requested because the government thinks that these products are no longer for sale, and also because FSIS has not identified a specific contaminated lot. The company that made the sticks is Euro Foods of Freeland, Pennsylvania.

The government is telling people to not eat any of these products no matter where they were purchased or their use by dates. We do know that they were sold at Trader Joe’s and Wegmans grocery stores and may have been part of a Facebook giveaway.

These Italian-style Salame stick items were made before October 25, 2021. The product that is subject to the public health alert is 2 ounce packages that contain Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL.” The best by dates that are recalled are all up to January 23, 2022. The best by date is found next to the barcode on the package.

These products all have the establishment number “EST. 4010” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sticks were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also exported to Bermuda.

Please check your pantry to see if you have this product. If so, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed container, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

The multistate outbreak of Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- started on September 18, 2021. Epidemiologic and traceback evidence identified Citterio Salame Stick products produced by Euro Foods Inc. as the food that sick people consumed.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can begin a few hours to a few days after eating contaminated food. These symptoms usually include a fever, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you have eaten Citterio Salame Stick products and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this multistate Salmonella outbreak.