Citterio Salame Sticks Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 21 in 8 States

The Citterio Salame Sticks Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 21 people in eight states, according to an update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of one new patient since the last update. More importantly, six people are now hospitalized, an increase of three new hospitalizations. That is a hospitalization rate of 33%, much higher than the typical rate for this kind of outbreak.

The Salame Sticks were sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores and we now know that they were also sold at Wegmans stores. They may have been sold at other grocery stores around the country. No recall has been issued, but the CDC is advising consumers to not eat any Citterio Salame Sticks with any best by date no matter where they were sold; throw them away. The sticks may also have been part of a Facebook giveaway. Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come into contact with this item after you dispose of them, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

The patient case count by state is: California (8), Illinois (33), Kansas (1), Michigan (3), Minnesota (3), New Jersey (1), New York (1), and Virginia (1). The patient age range is from 2 to 75 years. And illness onset dates range from September 18, 2021 to October 3, 2021.

The true number of patients who are sick in this outbreak is likely much higher than the official case count. Many people who contract this infection do not seek medical attention and are never diagnosed. But it is important to get diagnosed, since long term complications of a Salmonella infection, even after complete recovery, can be severe.

Fifteen patients in this outbreak were interviewed about the foods they ate before they got sick. Fourteen, or 93%, said they ate or maybe ate Citterio Salame Sticks. Public health officials are still working to discover if more products may be contaminated.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include fever and chills, a headache, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that is typically bloody. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Citterio Salame Sticks Salmonella outbreak.