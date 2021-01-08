Public Health Alert Issued For HyVee Chicken Enchiladas

by

A public health alert for 43 pounds of HyVee Chicken Enchiladas has been issued by the USDA because the product is misbranded and contains soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or any adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase in retail stores.

This not ready to eat, heat treated, not fully cooked chicken enchiladas were produced on January 3, 2021. The recalled item is 62.4-ounce (3 pound, 14.4 ounce) heat and serve containers of HyVee Chicken Enchiladas. The product has the lot code 21003 and “Best If Used By 01/10/2021” on the product label. The product has the establishment number “P51558” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The HyVee mealtime Chicken Enchiladas were sold in HyVee retail locations in these states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when a HyVee store employee found the labeling issue and reported it to the company. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ homes. Consumers who are allergic to soy should check their refrigerators to make sure they do not have this product in their homes.

If you do have that product and cannot consume soy, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.