Publix Steam in Bag Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

Publix Steam in Bag products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination because they contain a specific butternut squash ingredient that has been recalled for the same reason. Pero Family Farms, the supplier of the butternut squash, has issued the recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled items include Publix Steam in Bag Green Beans Butternut Squash, with GTIN number 002-24887-00000. This item was sold from 01/03/2021 to 01/14/2021. Also recalled is Publix Steam in Bag Season Butternut Medley, with GTIN number 002-25399-00000 printed on the label. This item was sold between 01/03/2021 and 01/14/2021. Finally, Publix Steam in Bag Butternut Brussel Pecan is recalled. That item has the GTIN number 002-25677-00000 on the package. It was sold between 01/03/2021 to 01/14/2021. You can see pictures of product packages at the Publix web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them first. The possibility of cross-contamination is too great. You can throw these products away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator or freezer or wherever you stored these items with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for 70 days. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be very careful with this pathogen since infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. Pregnant women usually feel like they have the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.