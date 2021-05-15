Pure Eire Yogurt and PCC Markets Products Recalled For Possible E. coli

by

Pure Eire Dairy, which is located in Washington state, is recalling Pure Eire yogurt, PCC Markets yogurt, and PCC Market products made with that yogurt for possible E. coli contamination. Pure Eire yogurt may be associated with a Washington state E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least six people in four counties.

According to the notice on the PCC Markets recall page, the recalled products include PCC Organic Grass-Fed Yogurt. All 8 ounce and 6 ounce flavors are recalled, including all best by dates. In addition, some PCC deli items that were made with the yogurt are recalled, including Yogurt that is available in the salad bar, Butter Chicken from the hot bar and to-go casseroles section, Spicy Yellow Curry Chicken sold in the hot bar and to-go casseroles area, Tzatziki Sauce that is available in the grain bowl bar and in the to-go spreads section, and Sticky Toffee Pudding that is sold in the refrigerated desserts section.

The notice of the recall from Pure Eire Dairy is on their Facebook page. The dairy does not specify which products are recalled, but just mentions that their yogurt may be associated with the outbreak.

If you purchased any of these Pure Eire yogurt recalled items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them or reheat them because there is a possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the products away after first double bagging them. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight lid so other people can’t access them. You can also return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 illness include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, painful and severe abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is usually bloody or watery. These symptoms typically start within a few days of consumption of contaminated food. At least one patient in this outbreak has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which is a type of kidney failure. Symptoms of that condition include little urine output, lethargy, and pale skin. If you have eaten any of these recalled items and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.