Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor Recalled for Undeclared Soy

The Quaker Oats Company has issued a recall for 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor because they may contain undeclared soy ingredients. Consumers with soy severe soy allergies should not eat this product as it may induce a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. At the time of the recall, the company was unaware of any reports of illness.

The recalled product has a “best before” date off May 29, 2021. It was sold at retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Other Quaker Rice Crips products are not affected by this recall.