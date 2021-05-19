Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Suspected in New Salmonella Outbreak

by

Raw breaded stuffed chicken is suspected as the possible cause in a new Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak on the USDA’s Outbreak Investigation Table. The table does not state how many people are sick, illnesss onset dates, or any information about the status of the outbreak investigation.

If true, this is not the first outbreak linked to raw breaded stuffed chicken. One of the issues with this type of product is that it looks as though it is cooked, but it’s actually raw and needs to be cooked to 165°F before eating. The label on these products states that the chicken is raw and must be cooked.

Another issue is cooking this type of product in the microwave oven. That appliance can heat food unevenly and can leave cold spots where bacteria are not destroyed. Finally, the breading on these products may also be contaminated. It can fall off and cause cross-contaminate kitchen surfaces and other foods that are eaten uncooked.

In 2019, a Salmonella outbreak in Canada that was linked to raw frozen breaded chicken products sickened 419 people. Eighty-six people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

In 2018, a Salmonella outbreak was linked to Ruby’s Pantry frozen breaded chicken products. Ruby’s Pantry was a pop up location that sold these products to consumers without any cooking instructions. The products looked fully cooked but needed thorough cooking before consumption.

In 2015, a Salmonella outbreak that was linked to Aspen Farms frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken breasts sickened at least five people in Minnesota. A huge recall was issued, with Aspen Foods recalling almost 2 million pounds of this product. The USDA issued a public health alert and instructed personnel to detain all of these products that were found in commerce. After that, Aspen Foods recalled another 561,000 pounds of the chicken breasts.

Also in 2015, a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to Barber Foods frozen Chicken Kiev sickened at least 15 people in seven states. The outbreak strain was found in unopened Barber Foods products.

We’ll keep you updated as this investigation proceeds. Hopefully the government will provide more information about the suspected product and case counts.