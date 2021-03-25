Real Water Alkalized Water Associated with Non-Viral Hepatitis Recalled

by

Real Water alkalized water is being recalled because it is associated with a non-viral hepatitis outbreak that has sickened at least five people in Nevada. This recall is the result of an investigation by the Southern Nevada Health District and the FDA, after cases were reported in November 2020. The company has ceased distribution and production of the product as the problem is investigated.

Symptoms of all kinds of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, can include fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see their doctor.

The recalled products are Real Water Alkalized Water, which were sold in 1.5 liters, 1 liter, 500 mil, and 1 gallon ready-to-drink bottles. They were distributed throughout the United States by UNFI and KEHE to the natural channel of stores, as well as through direct distribution to various retail stores on a regional basis in these areas: the greater Las Vegas, Nevada area, Northern Arizona, Southern California, Tennessee, Georgia, Chicago, New York, Mississippi, and New Mexico.

Real Water alkalized water was also sold on Amazon.com. In addition, 5-gallon home and office delivery bottles were distributed through direct delivery to home and offices in these areas: the greater Las Vegas, Nevada area, central California coastal region (North of Los Angeles, California and South from Santa Barbara, California), and Phoenix, Arizona. Also recalled are 4 ounce bottles of Real Water Concentrate, which is sold on the company’s web site.

The ready-to-drink bottles sold in retail stores have a blue rectangular bottle with “Real Alkalized Water” printed on the label. The 5-gallon home and office delivery bottles are blue with white labels. You can see pictures of product labels on the FDA web site.

Distributors have been told about this recall and have been instructed to immediately remove recalled products from all store shelves, distribution, and other inventory to ensure they are no longer available for sale.

If you have any of these recalled Real Water alkalized water bottles in your home, do not drink them. Call to have the 5-gallon bottles picked up, and return the ready-to-drink bottles to the place of purchase for a refund.