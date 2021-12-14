Recall of Alexander & Hornung Ham and Pepperoni For Listeria Expanded

by

The recall of Alexander & Hornung ham and pepperoni for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been expanded to about 2,320,774 pounds from about 230,000 pounds. In addition, some sell by dates have been updated. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with this recall or the expansion. The recalling company is Alexander & Hornung of St. Clair Shores, Michigan that is a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company.

The recall now includes more products that were produced on various dates. They include Alexander & Hornung Super Trim Boneless Ham Steak, Amish Country Fresh Brand Glazed Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Ham, Alexander & Hornung Boneless Ham, Lancaster Brand Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham, Big Y Hickory Smoked Honey Cured Spiral Sliced Ham, among others. You can see the full list of recalled products, including package sizes and sell by or best by dates, at the USDA web site. And you can see pictures of product labels too. They all have the establishment number “EST. M10125” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These ham and pepperoni products were sold nationwide at the retail level.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly. The possibility of cross-contamination between these foods and other foods and surfaces in your kitchen is too great. You can throw them away in a sealed double bagged package, or return them to the place of purchase.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temps and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms can include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth, even though their illness seems like a case of the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.