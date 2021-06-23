Recall of Durisan Hand Sanitizer For Microbial Contamination Clarified

by

The recall of Durisan hand sanitizer for possible microbial contamination has been clarified with new information about labels and product sizes. These products were recalled for possible microbial contamination, first in March 2021, and then the recall was expanded twice. The pathogen in question is Burkholderia contaminans, a bacteria that is common in municipal water supplies.

Use of a hand sanitizer contaminated with this bacteria is not a concern except if a person has a hand wound or scrapes. In that case, the bacteria could enter the bloodstream and cause serious illness if the person has a compromised immune system. No qualified reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in relation to this recall.

Sanit Technologies, doing business as Durisan, is the recalling firm. Thy are providing an additional five label illustrations and product sizes for consumers to make sure that if they have these products, they know to discard them.

You can see the long list of recalled products, the UPC numbers, NDC numbers, pictures of product labels, volume and product sizes in ounces, and the lot numbers, at the FDA web site. The product was sold in sizes that ranged from 0.61 ounces up to 128 ounces, and also came as in the form of hand wipes in three package sizes.

If you did purchase any of these recalled products, stop using them immediately. You can discard them in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund or contact Durisan to send them back.

If you have suffered an adverse reaction after using one of these products, see your doctor. You can then report the problem to the FDA through their FDA MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.