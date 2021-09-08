Recall of Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kits Updated With More Products

by

The recall of Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kits in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been updated again to include 13 more products. The first update was issued on August 26, 2021. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Curation Foods.

These salad kits were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold nationally at the retail, or consumer, level. All of the recalled salads are Eat Smart Brand. And they are all Chopped Salad Kits.

The recalled salads include Asian Sesame Chopped Salad Kit, Avocado Cheddar Ranch, Chili-Lime Crunch, Homestyle Ranch, Hot Honey, Mexican Fiesta, Salt & Vinegar, Spicy Sweet Kale, Strawberry Harvest, three sizes of Sweet Kale, and Thai Style Chili Mango. These products were all sold in different sizes, and have expiration dates of September 10, 2021. You can see more details about these recalled items, including UPC numbers, packaged sizes, and pictures of products, at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web page.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. More recalls may be issued, so keep paying attention to recall announcements.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can discard them in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the salad kits to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items and after cleaning.