Recall of Hannaford Breads Made with McCormick Italian Seasoning

A recall of Hannaford breads that were made with McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning that was recalled on July 27, 2021 for possible Salmonella contamination has been announced by the store chain. The seasoning itself was sold at Hannaford stores. No illnesses have been reported to McCormick in association with the consumption of the recalled spice blends.

This recall of Hannaford breads includes six varieties. They are focaccia and party breads. Classic Garlic Focaccia in 12 ounce packages is recalled. The UPC number printed on the label is 4126871845. Classic Focaccia in package size 11 ounce, with UPC number 4126871846 is also recalled. Classic Asiago Focaccia in 12 ounce packages, with the UPC number 4126871847 stamped on the label is recalled.

Pepperoni Party Bread in 21 ounce packages (serves 10) with the UPC number 4126875588 is included in this recall, as is Hannaford Classic Focaccia in 11 ounce packages, with UPC number 4126875743. Finally, Hannaford Classic Garlic Focaccia in 11 ounce packages, with UPC number 4126875744 is recalled.

Hannaford stores are located in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York. If you purchased any of these recalled Hannaford breads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection typically start six to 72 hours after someone consumes food contaminated with the pathogen, although this time can extend to one week. Most people recover without medical treatment. Symptoms include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody.