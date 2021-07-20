Recall of La Bella Contadina Burrata Nadi Bufala Cheese Updated

by

The recall of La Bella Contadina Burrata Nadi Bufala Cheese (cheese made from buffalo milk) for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination in Canada has been updated to include more information, which includes a new package size. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this recalled item. The recalling company is Fruiterie Milano Inc. The cheese was sold in Quebec at the retail level.

This information was revealed as a result of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) investigation. The newly recalled item is La Bella Contadina Burrata Nadi con latte di Bufala (cheese) that is packaged in 125 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label for this specific product is 8 032891 701331. And the codes printed on the label include 21/07/21 and L21177.

Check your refrigerator to see if you bought this recalled cheese. If you did, throw it away immediately. Wrap the cheese in foil or plastic wrap or double bag it, and put it into a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then, clean out your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Listeria bacteria can grow in the refrigerator and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate any of this cheese, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for them to manifest. Symptoms include a stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, diarrhea, and nausea. Pregnant women need to be very careful of this infection since it can cause miscarriage, premature labor, and stillbirth, even though the woman may only be mildly sick. If you do start to feel ill, see your doctor.