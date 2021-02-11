Recall of One Ocean Smoked Sockeye Salmon For Listeria Updated

by

The recall of One Ocean Smoked Sockeye Salmon for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been updated with more product information. The original food recall was issued on January 27, 2021 by Orca Specialty Foods Ltd. This product was sold in British Columbia, Canada at the consumer level. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is One Ocean Sliced Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon that is packaged in 300 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 6 25984 00005 3, and the code on the product is 11253. The update was issued because the code on the label is different.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after you have double bagged it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Moreover, once established in a moist environment, it can be very difficult to eradicate this pathogen. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this One Ocean Smoked Sockeye Salmon.

If you ate this product, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, nausea, persistent high fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage, even though their symptoms are mild. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.