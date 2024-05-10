Amyloid Complete Supplement Recalled For Shellfish

by

Amyloid Complete dietary supplement is being recalled because it may contain shellfish (shrimp and crab) that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is DaVinci Laboratories, a division of FoodScience LLC of Williston, Vermont.

There are 72 bottles of this supplement included in this recall. The product, Amyloid Complete, was distributed nationwide through iHerb.com, fullscripts.com, and direct delivery.

The recalled product is packaged in a white plastic bottle. The supplement is a tan capsule. The bottle has the lot number 549853001 and the expiration date of 0125 stamped on the side of the label.

The recall was triggered when a customer discovered that the supplement may contain Perna Plus Tabs with DMG, which is made with shellfish.

If you purchased this product and aer allergic to shellfish, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.