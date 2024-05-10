Chocolate Milk in New York Recalled For Improper Pasteurization

by

Chocolate milk sold in New York State is being recalled for improper pasteurization, according to New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. The milk was produced by Meadowbrook Farms Dairy, which is located in Clarksville, New York. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

Pasteurization heats milk briefly to a temperature high enough to destroy pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes, E. coli, brucella, and Salmonella. Unpasteurized, or raw, milk, has been linked to many food poisoning outbreaks over the years.

The chocolate milk was sold across the Capital region. The milk is packaged in half gallon glass containers that were processed on April 24, 2024. The lot of milk that is included in this recall has a black dot on the cap signifying the lot code.

The recall was triggered when a routine inspection that was conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found that the lot was improperly pasteurized.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it and do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the milk away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you pour the milk down the drain, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.