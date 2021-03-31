Recall of Our Father’s Farm Extremely Bitter Apricot Kernels Updated

by

The recall of Our Father’s Farm Extremely Bitter Apricot Kernels for potential cyanide poisoning has been updated to include another UPC number and best by date. Apricot kernels naturally contain the toxin amygdalin, which, when digested, produces cyanide. The human body can handle small amounts of cyanide, but too much can cause acute cyanide poisoning that can be deadly. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Our Father’s Farm Extremely Bitter Apricot Kernels that are packaged in 227 gram size containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 7 18122 91750 1, and the best before date is July 7, 2022 (7-7-2022).

The symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness, confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures, and cardiac arrest. Anyone concerned about any adverse health effects should see a doctor.

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the additional product recalls will be posted at the CFIA web site.

Check to see if you have this product in your home pantry or cupboards. If you do have it, do not eat it. You can either throw it away after first double bagging or wrapping it, and putting it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or take it back to the place where you purchased it for a full refund.