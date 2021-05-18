Recall of S&W O Organic Beans For Compromised Seal Extended

by

The April 23rd recall of S&W O Organic Beans for a compromised hermetic seal on the cans has been extended to include more products. The compromised seal can affect the integrity of the can, which can then leak, bloat, or allow bacteria to grow inside the product, which could lead to botulism poisoning. The recalling firm is Faribault Foods.

The recalled products were sold in these states: California, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, Georgia, and Idaho in retail stores. This recall only affects the lot codes listed in a long list at the FDA web site. The lot codes are printed on the bottom of the cans. The distribution date, product name, and can size for the recalled items are also listed at that site.

The recalled products include S&W Organic Black Beans, O Organics Organic Black Beans, and O Organics Organic Chili Beans, with various best by dates, lot codes, and distribution dates. The product sizes are all 15 ounce. No other production codes, sizes, or brands of Faribault Foods products are affected by this recall.

This recall of S&W O Organic Beans was started after the firm received consumer complaints about the failure of the hermetic seal. The problem has since been corrected.

If you purchased any of those products with those specific dates and lot numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of botulism food poisoning can begin six hour to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin produced by the Clostridium botulinum bacteria. Symptoms include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Paralysis travels down the body and can eventually affect breathing. There is an antidote to this toxin, but it must be administered in hospital.