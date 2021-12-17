Rompe Pecho Cold Treatment Recall For Possible Contamination Updated

by

Rompe Pecho cold treatments and flu treatments are being recalled because they may have microbial contamination. These lots were distributed in 2019, although the products all expire next year. This is an expansion of a 2019 recall. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Efficient Laboratories, Inc. of Miami, Florida.

The original recall was for one lot each of Rompe Pecho EX, Rompe Pecho CF, and Rompe Pecho MAXliquid. The recall notice states that the microbes could cause vomiting and diarrhea in “rare circumstances.”

This update adds an additional 12 lots of these products to the recall total. Each item is packaged in a box containing a bottle of the liquid. The recalled products are Rompe Pecho CF with lot numbers 19F88 (Expiration date June 2022) and 19G164 (Expiration date July 2022); Rompe Pecho DM with lot numbers 19F168 (Expiration date June 2022), 19G145 (Expiration date July 2022), 19G361 (Expiration date July 2022), 19G449 (Expiration date July 2022), and 19G491 (Expiration date July 2022); Rompe Pecho EX with lot numbers 19H20 (Expiration date August 2022), 19J98 (Expiration date September 2022), 19A418 (Expiration date January 2022), and 19E411 (Expiration date May 2022); and Rompe Pecho MAX with lot number 19G219 (Expiration date July 2022).

The lot numbers and expiration dates of these products are on the bottom of the boxes. They were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and retailers. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not use them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.