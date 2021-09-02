Ryan and Rose Cutie Spoovel Utensil Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Ryan and Rose Cutie Spoovel children’s eating utensils are being recalled. The handle on the utensil can break off while the child is using it, releasing small parts, which pose a choking hazard for young children.

About 17,750 of these products were sold in the United States. And about 110 of the utensils were sold in Canada. This product was manufactured in China and was imported by Ryan and Rose LLC of Bartlett, Tennessee.

The Cutie Spoovel is a transitional eating utensil for young children and toddlers. It is made from 100% food grade silicone, with a plastic core, and comes in a set of two in various colors, including gray and pink. The handle is “easy grip” and the sides of the scoop are elevated to avoid spills.

The words “Cutie Spoovel” are printed on the back of the spoon, and the letters “RR” are printed on the back of the handle of the utensil on the end. The utensils were sold online at the company’s website from April 2021 to July 2021 for about $14.

Ryan and Rose has received three reports of the Cutie Spoovel handle breaking when a child bit down on it. No injuries or reports of choking have been reported to the company to date.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Take the utensils away from children, depose of them, and contact Ryan and Rose to receive a full refund or a $20 shop credit. Ryan and Rose is directly notifying all known purchasers of this recalled product to initiate returns.