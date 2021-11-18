Salma Natural Curry Powder Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Salma Natural Curry Powder is being recalled for peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Spice N’ More Corp. of Brooklyn, Nw York.

The recalled item is Salma Natural Curry Powder. Is was sold nationwide in supermarket chains and independent supermarkets, and through distributors. The curry powder is packaged in 13 ounce (368 gram) clear plastic jar containers and has the lot number H092021 on the label. The UPC number is 023913159115, and the best by date is 12/20/23 (December 20, 2023).

Routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel found that the product, which contained peanuts, was packaged in containers that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the curry powder away in a sealed container in a trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can occur at any time in the lifespan with little to no warning, although peanut allergies usually start early in life. Symptoms of peanut allergies include early symptoms such as itching or tingling in the mouth and throat, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath, wheezing, runny nose, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, hives, redness, or swelling.

Life-threatening symptoms of a peanut allergy include constriction of the airways, swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure (shock), rapid pulse, dizziness, lightheadedness, and loss of consciousness. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should be taken to an emergency room.