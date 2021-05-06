Sam’s Club Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips that were distributed regionally to Sam’s Club stores for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips may have been sold to Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Frito-Lay did not sell this recalled product to any other retailer. No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors of chips are recalled, including those bags that are included in variety packs.

The recalled product is Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips that are packaged in 16 1/8 ounce packages. The UPC number that is printed on the back of the bag is 28400 56520. And the code date and manufacturing code that is stamped on the front of the bag along the top right side is “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 1 JUN 2021 and one of these 9-digit manufacturing codes: 373205510, 473305610, or 473105610.

The recall was started after the company found that certain bags of the Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips that were made with milk.

If you purchased this product, with those numbers, from a Sam’s Club in the aforementioned states, and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.