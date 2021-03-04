Seven Wilton Sprinkles Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Seven Wilton Sprinkles products are being recalled for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one report of an allergic reaction that is associated with one of the recalled products, which was the reason the recall was initiated. Wilton is recalling all affected products with a similar formulation and has ceased production and distribution of these recalled items.

The seven Wilton sprinkles recalled include six sprinkles products and one kit that contains the recalled sprinkles. These products were distributed nationally through retail stores, mail order, and direct delivery. You can see pictures of the recalled product packages at the FDA site.

The recalled products include Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit

Item # 1900-0-0054, which is a Wilton/Tasty brand. Holiday Mix Sprinkles Item # 710-7649 is recalled; that is a Wilton product. Also recalled is Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings

Item # 710-0-0207 that is a Holiday Home brand. Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles Item # 710-9704 is recalled; that is a Wilton brand. Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles Item # 710-4277 is recalled, which is a Wilton product. Assorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles Item # 710-9722 is recalled; that is a Wilton product. And finally, Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles Item #710-5364 is recalled; that is a Wilton brand.

If you purchased any of those seven sprinkles products and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw the products away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.