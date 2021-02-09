by

Shenandoah Growers recalls basil for possible cyclospora contamination. The company, based in Harrisonburg, Virginia, issued the recall on February 8, 2021. They are recalling about 3,240 units of branded fresh cut, organic basil packed in clamshells. The basil was packed at the company’s location in Indianapolis, Indiana. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

These are the specific lot codes that are affected: PV40515 1034, PV40515 3034, PV40515 4034, and PV40515 3035. The basil came from the country of Columbia and was harvested from Puerto Vallarta Herbs SAS (Farm) and imported by Vallarta Organics LLC dba Organic Destiny (Importer).

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with pack date, package size, stores where the basil was sold, and UPC numbers on the packages. The basil brand names are Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty, That’s Tasty, and Simple Truth. They were sold at Indianapolis Fruit, Vine Line Produce, Kroger, J&J Distributing, and Schnucks stores.

The basil was distributed to these states between February 3, 2021 and February 4, 2021: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

This recall was issued because one sample of bulk product was pulled at the port of entry in Miami and tested by the FDA. The test indicated the potential presence of Cyclospora. No other Shenandoah Growers products are recalled.

If you purchased any of these products with those specific lot codes, pack dates, package sizes, and UPC numbers, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it. Throw the basil away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis, which is caused by this parasite, include watery and explosive diarrhea nausea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, and body aches and fatigue. Treatment is with antibiotics.