Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub is being recalled for sesame, the newest of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sesame seeds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is The Spice House.

The Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub was sold only from November 12 to November 18, 2021. It was distributed through the company’s website and through The Spice House retail stores. While fewer than 40 jars of the product are affected by this recall, all of the spice rub that was produced is being recalled.

The recalled product is sold in a glass jar. The UPC number that is printed on the item label is 816328028240. The recall was issued because the wrong spice blend could be in the bottle and therefore could contain sesame seeds.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement. You can also contact the company for information.

Symptoms of an allergy to sesame are similar to other food allergy symptoms, and can include wheezing, hives, vomiting, and anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. This ingredient was declared a food allergen by the FDA through passage of the FASTER Act in April 2021.