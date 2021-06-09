Smilin’ Bob’s Smoked Fish Dip Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Smilin’ Bob’s Smoked Fish Dip products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is a secondary recall, after the recall of Banner Smoked Fish was issued in early June 2021 . The newly recalled products were made with some of those Banner products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

Smilin’ Bob’s is working with retailers and distributors to quarantine and recover any of these products that may still be on store shelves. A total of 1,261 cases were distributed to retailers in these states: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The recalled items include Smilin’ Bob’s Key West Style Original Smoked Fish Dip that is packaged in an 8 ounce round plastic container. The best if used by dates printed on the side of the container are Aug 03 2021 and Aug 10 2021. There are 878 cases of these products recalled. The dates of distribution are May 24, 2021 and June 4, 2021. Also recalled is Smilin’ Bob’s Key West Style Original Smoked Fish Dip that is packaged in a 15.5 ounce plastic container. The best if used by dates for that product are Aug 03 2021 and Aug 10 2021. There were 335 cases of this product that were distributed on May 27, 2021, May 25,2021, and May 31, 2021. Finally, Smilin’ Bob’s All Natural Smoked Fish Dip that is packaged in 8 ounce round plastic containers is recalled. The best if used by date for that product is Aug 10 2021. There were 48 cases distributed on June 4, 2021.

You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate any of these Smilin’ Bob’s Smoked Fish Dip products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill with what seems like a case of the flu, but this illness can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick see your doctor.