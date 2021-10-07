Some Happy Veggie World Products Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Some Happy Veggie World, Hearts Choices, and Vegefarm vegan and vegetarian products are being recalled in Canada for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat one of these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling company is Global Vegetarian Foods Corp.

The products were distributed at the retail level in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, and may have been distributed nationally. You can see the long list of recalled items at the CFIA web site, along with package sizes, UPC numbers, product label photos, and codes.

Recalled products include Happy Veggie World Crispy Chicken Patty (simulated meat), Vegan Chicken Breast, Vegan Fish Tofu, Vege Beef Ball, Veggie Black Pepper Chick’n Patty (Breaded), Vege Buffalo Wings, Vege Fish Stick, Hearts Choices Vegan Sweet & Sour Pork, Vegefarm Vegan Fish Steak (Sliced), Vegan Fish Tofu, Vegan Meat Free Mince, Vegan Japanese Roasting Eel (with sauce), Vege Chicken Ham, Vege Flavored Meat Paste, Vege Spaghetti Sauce, and Vege Black Pepper Crispy Meat Chop, among others.

This recall was triggered by the company. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this occurs, the recalls will be posted at the CFIA web site.

If you bought any of these specific items and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.