SOWTECH Espresso Machines Recalled For Possible Burn Hazard

SOWTECH Espresso Machines are being recalled for a possible burn hazard, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website. There have been 48 incidents of the glass carafe breaking reported to the company, which resulted in five burn injuries. The recalling firm is LoHi Tech of Walnuts, California. The glass carafe can break while in use, which can burn anyone using the machine.

The recalled item is SOWTECH Espresso Machines with model number CM6811. The machines are black and were sold with a glass carafe. “SOWTECH” is printed on large black type on the metal front panel, and “Model CM6811” is printed on a silver label on the bottom of the machine. They were sold online at Amazon.com and at the company’s website from March 2017 through October 2020 for about $60. About 24,900 units were sold in total. This product was manufactured in China.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can contact the company to receive a free replacement carafe. LoHi Tech is contacting all purchasers directly.

