Sun Hong Seafood Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

Sun Hong Foods of Montebello, California is recalling all cases of Sun Hong Seafood Mushrooms (another name for enoki mushrooms) because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Sun Hong Foods enoki mushrooms were recalled in March for the same problem, amid a possible outbreak that the FDA did not comment on further. This strange phrase is on the recall notice: “Status of the number and types of illnesses that have been confirmed to date – or that there are no illnesses reported to date”

These mushrooms were distributed in California, Texas, Washington, Illinois, and Florida. The Sun Hong Seafood Mushrooms are packaged in 5.3 ounce/150 gram clear and green plastic bags. Seafood mushrooms, like enoki mushrooms, are white mushrooms with long white stems and small caps. They are usually sold in clusters. The words “100% Natural fresh” are printed on the top right corner of the bag. “Mushrooms” is written in light green cursive letters in the middle. “Seafood Mushroom” is printed in light green and white on the bottom half.

The UPC number of this recalled product is 6 953150 011881. The brand name on the back is Sun Hong Foods, Inc. The mushrooms were sold under refrigerated conditions.

Sun Hong Foods became aware of this problem after the California Department of Public Health told them that samples of the product tested by the state were positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperature, and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate these mushrooms, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms can include nauseas, diarrhea, stiff neck, severe headache, high fever, and muscle aches. Even though their illness may be mild, pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth with this infection. If you do get sick, call your doctor.