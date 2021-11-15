Swan Bros Raw Milk Recalled in OK For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Swan Bros raw milk is being recalled in Oklahoma for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to news reports. The dairy is located in Claremore, Oklahoma. The detection of that pathogen is confirmed.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry allegedly found the bacteria in a routine sample collected from the dairy. Consumers should not drink these products, or use them in cooking.

The raw milk was sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons, and pints directly from the dairy. The recalled sprouts include whole milk, 2% milk, skim milk, and raw heavy cream that is sold in pints. If you purchased any of these Swan Bros raw milk products, throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

If you did drink or consume any of these products, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are more likely to suffer serious complications from this infection include the very young, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms of listeriosis include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches, that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer from miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature labor if they contract this infection, but their illness may seem like a mild case of the flu. If you do feel sick, call your doctor as soon as possible and tell her about this issue.