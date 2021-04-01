Sweetie Candy Chocolate Malt Balls Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

b.a. Sweetie Candy Company in Cleveland, Ohio is voluntarily recalling Sweetie Candy Chocolate Malt Balls and Chocolate Malted Milk Balls because they contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There have been no reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with this issue.

The Sweetie Candy Chocolate Malt Balls and Chocolate Malted Milk Balls were available for sale at these locations in Ohio:

Sweetie Candy Company retail store

All Dave’s Market Grocery Stores in Cleveland, Akron, Garfield Heights, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, and Richmond Heights

Groovy Candies, Cleveland

L&E Sugarbuzz, Amhurst

The products were packaged in either a 4.5 ounce clam pack container that was labeled “Chocolate Malt Balls” with a Dave’s Supermarket label or sold in bulk; or packaged in a 3 pound bag that was labeled “Chocolate Malted Milk Balls Bulk” that has a b.a. Sweetie Candy Company label.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection that was conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction or an illness should contact a health care provider.

If you purchased either of these products and cannot consume wheat for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.