Tastykake Krimpets Added To Recall For Foreign Material

by

Tastykake Krimpets are being added to the November 1, 2021 recall of Tastykake Cupcakes for foreign material contamination, that is, tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. In addition, some of the information about the recalled Tastykake Cupcakes is amended. No injuries or adverse reactions have been repotted to the company to date.

The cupcakes were sold in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia. The Tastykake Krimpets products were distributed to retail customers throughout the country. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the FDA site.

The recalled items are Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes sold in 12.75 ounce (6-2ct) packages. The UPC number is 0-25600-00219-3 and the “enjoy by” dates are DEC 14, DEC 18, and DEC 21. Also recalled is Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes in 14.25 ounce (6-2ct) packages. The UPC number on that product is 0-25600-00223-0 and the “enjoy by” dates are DEC 14, DEC 18, and DEC 21. Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, sold in 14.25 once (6-2ct) packages is recalled, with UPC number 0-25600-00230-8 and “enjoy by” dates DEC 14, DEC 18, and DEC 25. The Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes inner packages sold individually have UPC numbers 0-25600-00230-8 and 0-25600-00004-5 with enjoy by date DEC 18

The Krimpets products that are recalled include Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets in 12 ounce (6-2ct) package, with UPC number 0-25600-00227-8 and enjoy by dates NOV 24 and DEC 01. The inner packages sold individually version of that product are in 2 once containers, and have the UPC number 0-25600-00083-0 and dates NOV 24 and DEC 01. Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets sold in 14.25 ounce packages with UPC number 0-25600-00355-8 has dates NOV 20, NOV 24, and NOV 27.

Tastykake Jelly Krimpets in 12 ounce packages has UPC number 0-25600-00228-5 and dates NOV 22, NOV 25, and NOV 29. Tastykake Butteerscotch Krimpets (Club Pack) in 24 ounce containers has UPC number 0-25600-00396-1 and dates NOV 24 and DEC 01. Tastykake 3ct Butterscotch Krimpets in 3 ounce packages has UPC number 0-25600-00002-1 and dates NOV 27, DEC 01, and DEC 08. Finally, Tastykake 3ct Jelly Krimpets in 3 ounce packages has UPC number 0-25600-00025-0 and enjoy by date NOV 25.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.