Taylor Farms Maple Bourbon Chopped Salad Kit Recalled For Salmonella

Taylor Farms Maple Bourbon Chopped Salad Kit is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Taylor Fresh Foods.

The recalled product is Taylor Farms Maple Bourbon Chopped Salad Kit that is packaged in 315 gram plastic bags. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 30223 06038 3. And the codes on the product are Best Before

2021 DE 11 TFRS328A17. The salad kits were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario at the retail level, and may have been distributed further in other provinces and territories.

The salad’s expiration date has passed, but some people may still have it in their home refrigerators. Please check your fridge carefully to see if you have this recalled product. If you do, throw it away in a double bagged container in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access it. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. If more products are recalled, the public will be informed through updated food recall warnings at the CFIA web page.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin about six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria. People usually suffer from a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody. If you do experience these symptoms, see your doctor.