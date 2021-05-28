Tiger Nuts Flour Is Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Tiger Nuts INc. of Newburgh, New York, is recalling one batch, or 440 pounds, of Tiger Nuts Flour because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product as of May 27, 2021, but the company has decided to recall the flour that came from the same batch.

The recalled item was sold in 1 kilo boxes (2.2 pounds) at retail stores in Bend and Corvallis Oregon, one retail store in Liberty Missouri, and three online bakers. The retailers and online bakers were not named in the recall notice.

The box that contains the flour is printed tan and blue, with the word “Tiger Nuts FLOUR” on the front, with a blue hand tag above. The back of the pack has the UPC number 7 00161 41013 6 and reads “Best before end: see base”, and the base has a sticker with expiration date October 2021.

Tiger Nuts was notified by their Spanish growers in Valencia Spain that a customer in Germany had reported Salmonella in their Tiger Nuts extra fine flour. The specific product the company received in November 2020 was completely sold by January 2021.

If you purchased Tiger Nuts Flour in 2.2 pound boxes with expiration date October 2021, do not use it in cooking or baking and do not eat it. You should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after infection.