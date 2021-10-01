Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend is being recalled for wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. B&G Foods, the recalling company, is recalling 3,867 cases of the product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The recalled product is Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend that is packaged in 23 ounce (1.43 pound) (653 gram) containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0-41351-91461-5. The number is on the bottom of the back label and it references an incorrect product, which is the issue. The best by dates are SEP 03 24 and SEPT 06 24. This recall does not apply to any other best by dates, sizes, or varieties of Tone’s Products.

A portion of the individual containers in those cases were mistakenly labeled on the back with the back labels for Tone’s Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend. The product name appears on the top of the front and back label. Containers labeled as Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend on both the front and back of the container correctly declare the presence of wheat. Containers labeled as Tone’s Taco Seasoning Blend on the front and Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend on the back do not list wheat as an allergen.

This product may have been distributed in Sam’s Club stores nationwide and also through the Sam’s Club website.

If you bought this product and are allergic to wheat or have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw the product away, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.