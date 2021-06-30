Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup Recalled For Allergen

by

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup is being recalled because it may contain peanut protein, one of the major food allergens. Three lot codes of the product are being recalled. The label does state, “May contain traces of … peanut,” but following reports of allergic reactions, all potentially affected product was removed from store shelves. Anyone who has an allergy or very severe sensitivity to peanuts can have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product.

This product was distributed nationwide in retail stores. The recalling company is Bazzini LLC of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is three lot codes of 1.4 ounce packages of Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups. Each package contains two cups. One of the three following date codes are printed on the back of the package: Sell By APR 05 2022 18095 or 2B095, Sell By APR 06 2022 1 B096 or 2B096, or Sell By APR 07 2022 1 B097 or 2B097.

If you purchased this product and are sensitive to or allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away, or take it back to the place where you purchased it for a full refund.

An allergy to peanuts is one of the most serious. Peanut allergies have been increasing in children. Early symptoms of an allergic reaction include hives, redness of the skin, or swelling; itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat; digestive problems such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting; tightening of the throat; shortness of breath or wheezing; and a runny nose. Anaphylaxis symptoms, which s a medical emergency, include constriction of airways, swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, rapid pulse, dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness.