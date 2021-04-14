Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips Recalled For Milk

by

Snak King Corporation of Industry, California is recalling Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant may have a severe reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reports of illness or allergic reactions received by the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product, Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips, was sold at Trader Joe’s retail stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey ,New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The recalled item is Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips, which were packaged in 9 ounce flexible package bags. There are two sell by dates on the bags: 08/09/21 and 08/10/21. The sell by dates are located on the front of the product bag on the upper right hand side. No UPC number or lot numbers are mentioned in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in the lifespan with little or no warning. If you are experiencing symptoms of food allergies such as tingling of the mouth, lips, or tongue; hives or a rash or itching skin; diarrhea or vomiting; or difficulty breathing, contact your doctor.