Triumph Evolve Dog Food Recalled For Elevated Aflatoxin Levels

Triumph Evolve dog food, along with other brands, are being recalled for elevated aflatoxin levels. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the bacteria Aspergillus flavus that grows on grains. It can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with this recall. The recalling firm is Sunshine Mills, Inc. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

The best if used by date on all of these products is 11 Feb 2022. The recalled items include Triumph wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 3.5 pound packages. The UPC number is 073657 008736 and the lot code is TD2 11/Feb/2021. Also recalled is Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 30 pound bags. The UPC number is 073657 008750 and the lot code is TA2 11/Feb/2021. Also recalled is Evolve Classic Super Premium Food For Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe in 15 pound packages. The UPC number is 073657 380320, and there are two lot codes: TA1 11/Feb/2021 and TA2 11/Feb/2021. Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice is recalled. It is sold in 14 pound packages with UPC number 711535 509523 and lot code TA2 11/Feb/2021.

Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, sold in 15 pound bags, is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 070155 113597. The lot code is TA2 11/Feb/2021. Evolve Classic Super Premium Food For Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, in 30 pound bags, is recalled. The UPC number is 073657 380313, and the lot code is TA2 11/Feb/2021. Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is recalled, sold in 5 pound bags. That UPC number is 4099100129441, and the lot code is TD2 11/Feb/2021. Finally, Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food, sold in 40 pound bags, is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 070155 225221, and the lot code is TA1 11/Feb/2021.

These Triumph Evolve dog food products were sold nationally in retail stores. No other products under these brand names are included in this recall. Discontinue use of these products and return the unused portion to the place of prucahe for a full refund.