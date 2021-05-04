Two Flavors of Evolve Protein Shakes Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Two flavors of Evolve Protein Shakes are being recalled for soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling company is CytoSport, Inc.

A third party supplier apparently supplied ingredients that were cross-contaminated with soy protein. The recalled items were sold nationwide through retailers, eCommerce websites, and through the company’s Evolve website.

The recalled Evolve Protein Shakes include Double Chocolate Protein Shake that is packaged in 11 ounce containers. The Tetra Pak cartons are sold in 4 packs. The manufacturing date is 12/31/2020. Also recalled is Double Chocolate Protein Shake in 11 ounce containers, also in Tetra Pak cartons sold in a 4 pack, with the manufacturing date of 1/1/2021. Vanilla Bean Protein Shake is recalled, in 11 ounce individual containers sold in Tetra Pak 4 pack cartons with the manufacturing date 12/30/2020, and Vanilla Bean Protein Shake in 11 ounce containers is recalled, also in Tetra Paks, with manufacturing date 1/25/2021.

No other Evolve products are being recalled at this time. All retail outlets affected have been notified to remove these items from their store shelves. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the FDA web site.

If you purchased either or both of these two flavors of Evolve Protein Shakes and are allergic to soy, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.