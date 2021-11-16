Two Minnesotans Sick with E. coli After Eating Organic Baby Spinach

by

Two Minnesotans sick with E. coli O157 infections after eating organic baby spinach are part of a larger multistate outbreak, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That agency is working on this investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA, along with public health agencies in other states. The CDC says this is an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, but the state has not yet named the serotype.

The two Minnesota patients got sick from October 17 to October 23, 2021. Neither patient was hospitalized. The patients are in their mid-20s. One person lives in the metro area, and the other is from outstate Minnesota.

One patient ate Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach that was purchased from HyVee, and the other case ate Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach that was purchased from Fresh Thyme markets. Both brands are produced by Braga Fresh.

The Minnesota Department of Health collected leftover Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach with a best by date of October 23, 2021 from a Minnesota case patient’s home. This product tested positive for E. coli O157.

More cases are being investigated in other states. At this time, Minnesota health officials are warning consumers not to eat Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach or Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach with best by dates on or around 10/23/21. If you have these products in your refrigerator, throw them out in a sealed container. Then wash your hands with soap and water. This warning could be expanded if the investigation reveals more problems with more products or if the contamination is ongoing.

Symptoms of an E coli infection usually take a few days to appear. Most people recover in five to 10 days, but most do see a doctor since these symptoms are so alarming. Symptoms include stomach and abdominal cramps that are very severe and painful, along with bloody diarrhea.

If you have eaten these products and have been ill with the symptoms of this infection, see your doctor. You could be part of the Minnesotans sick with E. coli infections outbreak, or part of the larger outbreak in another state.