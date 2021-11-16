Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach E. coli Outbreak Sickens 10 in 7 States

by

A Josie’s Organics baby spinach E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has sickened at least 10 people in seven states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of eight people who gave information to public health officials, two have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 25%.

The patient case count by state is: Indiana (3), Iowa (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (1), Ohio (1), and South Dakota (1). Illness onset dates range from October 15, 2021 to October 27, 2021. The patient age range is from 2 to 71 years. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolates are closely related, suggesting that people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of six people interviewed, five, or 83%, said they ate spinach. One person said they ate Josie’s Organics brand.

Minnesota officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach that was collected from a sick person’s home. The leftover spinach had a “best by” date of October 23, 2021. Whole genome sequencing is underway and the results will be reported once available.

The CDC is advising people not to sell, serve, or eat Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with the “best by” date of October 23, 2021. The spinach was sold at stores nationwide and was packaged in plastic clamshell containers. Investigators are working to see if more products have been contaminated with the pathogen.

You can throw the spinach away in a sealed container, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and characteristic severe and painful abdominal cramps along with diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. Symptoms usually start a few days after infection.

If you ate this product and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Josie’s Organics baby spinach E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.