Unisoya Organic Tofu Fine Herbs Recalled For Possible Listeria

Unisoya Organic Tofu Fine Herbs is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Unisoya (1986) Inc.

The tofu was sold in Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Unisoya Organic Tofu Fine Herbs that is packaged in 454 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 62859 00006 8. The best before date is 21OC04 (October 4, 2021).

The recall ws triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has launched and investigation which may led to the recall of more products. If this happens the recall will be posted at the CFIA web site. The CFIA is verifying that the company is removing the recalled tofu from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the tofu. Wipe down everything in the fridge, then rinse and dry. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick after eating this product, call your doctor.