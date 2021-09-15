Velvet Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream Recalled For Peanuts

by

Velvet Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this recalled product. The recalling firm is Velvet Ice Cream.

The ice cream was sold in retail stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia, starting in late July 2021. The production date is July 14, 2021. The recalled item is Velvet Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream that is sold in 56 ounce containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 0-7068210049-7. The codes printed on the bottom of the ice cream carton are: A2 19521 26-012.

Velvet was notified about this issue by one customer. The cause of the problem was a third-party manufacturing error. The company says that one carton has been affected at the time of the press release.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

A peanut allergy can be the most serious of all the food allergies. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to this ingredient include hives, redness or swelling of the skin, itching or tingling in the mouth, tightening of the throat, and shortness or breath or wheezing. Signs of anaphylaxis, which constitute a medical emergency, include swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, construction of airways, rapid pulse, and dizziness or lightheadedness.