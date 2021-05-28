Vua Kho Bo Beef Jerky Varieties Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Legacy Food Company of Rancho Cucamonga, California, is recalling about 67,895 pounds of beef jerky varieties because they contain sesame oil, the newest official allergen, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The beef jerky items were produced on various dates from July 20, 2020 through May 14, 2021. The recalled products include:

10 pound packages containing “N4 Vua Kho Bo Curry Beef Jerky.”

10 pound packages containing “N8 Vua Kho Bo Flank Steak Beef Jerky Fish Sauce.”

10 pound packages containing “N9 Vua Kho Bo House Special Beef Jerky Fish Sauce.”

10 pound packages containing “Vua Kho Bo Hot Beef Jerky.”

10 pound packages containing “Hot Peppered Beef Jerky.”

16 ounce packages containing “Formosa Brand Hot Peppered Beef Jerky.”

The 10 pound products have the establishment number “Est. 8256” inside the USDA mark of inspection and the 16 ounce product has the establishment number “Est. 2446.” The jerky products were sold online and were also shipped to retail stores in California. The 10 pound products are sold in bulk packaging and were removed from their original packaging, then repackaged and relabeled for online sale. Retail stores remove the products from the original packaging and display them in bins for sale. You can see pictures of recalled product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during FSIS label verification activities when the inspectors found that the labels did not accurately list all sub-ingredients. FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the product is no longer available.

If you purchased any of these beef jerky varieties and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure if you did buy the recalled items, ask your retailer. You can throw the beef jerky away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.