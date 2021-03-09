Wilton Sprinkles Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Milk

by

Wilton Industries Canada Company is recalling four types of Wilton sprinkles because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported in Canada to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, , and Saskatchewan, and may have been distributed nationally. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are recalled. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products.

The Wilton Sprinkles recalled are all Wilton brand. They include Sprinkles Valentine Chip Crunch, sold in 98 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 70896 04277 4. Also recalled is Sprinkles Rainbow Chip Crunch, that is packaged in 148 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 0 70896 45364 8. Sprinkles Holiday Mix is recalled, sold in 215 gram containers. The UPC number is 0 70896 27649 0. Finally, Sprinkles Assorted Treat Toppings, packaged in 74 gram containers, is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0 70896 09722 4.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.