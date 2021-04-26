Wolfies Crunchy Cheddar and Jalapeno Nuts Recalled For Allergen

Wolfies Crunchy Cheddar and Jalapeno Nuts is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Wolfies Roasted Nut Company in Findlay, Ohio.
The recalled product is Wolfies Crunchy Cheddar and Jalapeno Nuts that is packaged in these sizes: 5 ounce, 14 ounce, and 28 ounce. The product is packaged in a black rice paper stand up pouch. It is also sold in 80 ounce clear poly bags that is labeled “Cheddar & Jalapeno” with a Wolfies Roasted Nuts label. These products were sold at these locations in Ohio:
Wolfies Roasted Nuts & Deli, Findlay
Another Wolfies, Findlay
Southside Wolfies, Findlay
Brinkman’s Country Corner, Findlay
Great Scot Supermarkets, Findlay (both locations)
Dietsch Brothers, Findlay (both locations)
Bowling Green Beer Works, Bowling Green
Brooky’s Express, Ottawa
Cigars N Stuff, Findlay
Coffee Amici, Findlay
Continental Plaza, Wauseon
Homestead Collection, Findlay
Hometown Market Place, Carey
Millers Meats, Findlay
Moose Lodge #698, Findlay
Smoke-N-Stuff, Findlay
West End Tavern, Findlay
West Side Carryout, Findlay
The problem was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the FDA. If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can either throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.
