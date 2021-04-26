Wolfies Crunchy Cheddar and Jalapeno Nuts Recalled For Allergen

by

Wolfies Crunchy Cheddar and Jalapeno Nuts is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Wolfies Roasted Nut Company in Findlay, Ohio.

The recalled product is Wolfies Crunchy Cheddar and Jalapeno Nuts that is packaged in these sizes: 5 ounce, 14 ounce, and 28 ounce. The product is packaged in a black rice paper stand up pouch. It is also sold in 80 ounce clear poly bags that is labeled “Cheddar & Jalapeno” with a Wolfies Roasted Nuts label. These products were sold at these locations in Ohio:

Wolfies Roasted Nuts & Deli, Findlay

Another Wolfies, Findlay

Southside Wolfies, Findlay

Brinkman’s Country Corner, Findlay

Great Scot Supermarkets, Findlay (both locations)

Dietsch Brothers, Findlay (both locations)

Bowling Green Beer Works, Bowling Green

Brooky’s Express, Ottawa

Cigars N Stuff, Findlay

Coffee Amici, Findlay

Continental Plaza, Wauseon

Homestead Collection, Findlay

Hometown Market Place, Carey

Millers Meats, Findlay

Moose Lodge #698, Findlay

Smoke-N-Stuff, Findlay

West End Tavern, Findlay

West Side Carryout, Findlay

The problem was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the FDA. If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can either throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.